Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,153,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $764,526,000 after buying an additional 137,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,178,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $842,064,000 after purchasing an additional 76,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $500,685,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,341,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,365,000 after acquiring an additional 178,502 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10,902.9% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,110,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,536 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.88. 856,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $117.28 and a one year high of $221.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.35.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.15.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

