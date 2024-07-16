Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,015 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,235,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,477,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,026 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,310,000 after purchasing an additional 902,096 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,244,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,024. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.71. The stock has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $116.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

