Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,729,000 after buying an additional 64,023 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,481,343 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI traded up $4.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.21. The stock had a trading volume of 853,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,333. The firm has a market cap of $120.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $242.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

