Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 927.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of BINC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.58. 211,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,393. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.16.

About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

