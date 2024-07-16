Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 746 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 50.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 3,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $3.99 on Tuesday, hitting $227.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,419,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,210,203. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $227.98.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

