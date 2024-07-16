Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.6% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:STZ traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.00. The stock had a trading volume of 689,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,577. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.58 and its 200 day moving average is $255.01. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 30.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,421,976. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

