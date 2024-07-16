Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 203 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LH. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $6.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.00. 269,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,993. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $191.97 and a twelve month high of $234.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $426,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $426,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $50,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,972.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,939 shares of company stock worth $1,021,078 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.