Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 30,302 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,302 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $4,711,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Up 1.6 %

VLTO stock traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $99.53. The company had a trading volume of 372,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,346. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $102.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.85.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

