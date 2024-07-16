Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WING. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $407.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.89.

WING stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $383.13. 197,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,584. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $431.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.37.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wingstop will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,873.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Wingstop news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total value of $215,595.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,547 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 873,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,093,000 after buying an additional 531,880 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $103,899,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $80,423,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $78,616,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,924,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,071,473,000 after purchasing an additional 104,780 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

