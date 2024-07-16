WINkLink Tops 1-Day Volume of $21.31 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $94.04 million and $21.31 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.3864 with 993,701,859,243.4863 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00009383 USD and is up 3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $20,086,469.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

