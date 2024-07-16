WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.24

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.24 and last traded at $75.24, with a volume of 15702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.82.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 80.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.