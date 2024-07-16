Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.44.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.25. The company had a trading volume of 183,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,390. The firm has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.01 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 468,672 shares of company stock worth $103,096,914 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

