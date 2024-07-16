Wrapped Pulse Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Pulse has a market cap of $389.88 million and $1.79 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Pulse Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,674,745,557,568 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,680,718,739,294.793. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.0000444 USD and is up 3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 260 active market(s) with $2,173,662.91 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using U.S. dollars.

