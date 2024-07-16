XYO Market Cap Reaches $85.96 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $85.96 million and $1.21 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded up 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009268 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,593.60 or 1.00071491 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000932 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011884 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00071100 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00611367 USD and is up 6.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $827,500.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.