YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.64 (NYSEARCA:YMAG)

YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.6365 per share on Thursday, July 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.
YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of YMAG stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.31. The company had a trading volume of 385,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,003. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66. YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $21.91.
YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF Company Profile
