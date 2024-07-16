YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (ULTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.99 on July 18th

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.9948 per share on Thursday, July 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.
YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA ULTY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,973. YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37.
YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
