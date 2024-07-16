YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (ULTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.99 on July 18th

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.9948 per share on Thursday, July 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ULTY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,973. YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37.

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (ULTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income through a portfolio of covered call strategies. The fund generates income via option premiums, dividends from directly held US stocks, and US treasuries ULTY was launched on Feb 28, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

