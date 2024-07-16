Zentry (ZENT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $118.50 Million

Zentry (ZENT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Zentry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zentry has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zentry has a market capitalization of $118.50 million and approximately $22.63 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zentry Profile

Zentry’s launch date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,554,428,295 tokens. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,483,808,822.361508 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.02086996 USD and is up 7.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $21,128,209.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

