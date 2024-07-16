zkSync Tops 24 Hour Volume of $146.81 Million (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. One zkSync token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, zkSync has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. zkSync has a total market capitalization of $633.50 million and $146.81 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

zkSync Token Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. zkSync’s official message board is blog.matter-labs.io. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.17126132 USD and is up 2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $136,964,081.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

