Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 34.6% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after buying an additional 67,159 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $15,917,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 37,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $2,160,463.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,495,903.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,272 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $186,994.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 37,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $2,160,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,495,903.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,272 shares of company stock worth $7,981,517 in the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,443,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,043. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $55.63 and a one year high of $75.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average is $63.61.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.22.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

