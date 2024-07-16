ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,321 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,333.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $309,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Macquarie lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

Shares of ZTO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.12. 1,322,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $28.04.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

