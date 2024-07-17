1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Gap Down to $11.00

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $10.32. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 67,213 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FLWS. StockNews.com lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Wednesday.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.68.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.73 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 96.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Articles

