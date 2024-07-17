13,113 Shares in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,751,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,729,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,071,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,790,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,217,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

In other APi Group news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APG traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.44. The stock had a trading volume of 562,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,485. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.35.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

