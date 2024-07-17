1,393 Shares in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Acquired by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DMC Group LLC grew its position in POSCO by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in POSCO by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in POSCO by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in POSCO by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in POSCO by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

POSCO Stock Performance

Shares of PKX stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,813. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $64.99 and a one year high of $133.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 2.09%. On average, research analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

