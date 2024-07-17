14,564 Shares in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Acquired by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Separately, EWA LLC bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jiayin Group Price Performance

NASDAQ JFIN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,143. Jiayin Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a market cap of $332.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group ( NASDAQ:JFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 58.72% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $204.33 million during the quarter.

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

