15,441 Shares in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 378,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,669,000 after buying an additional 117,000 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Core & Main by 18.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in Core & Main by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 157,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at $4,177,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 58.9% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,704,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,416.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 9,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $524,139.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,268.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,416.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,569. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of CNM stock opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.61.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. Core & Main’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Articles

