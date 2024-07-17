1,846 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.19. 455,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,127. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.13.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

