23,200 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,675,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,927,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962,030 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,448,648 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $481,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,317 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,519,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $170,233,000 after purchasing an additional 613,847 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,077,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $80,349,000 after purchasing an additional 339,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,249,654 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.85. 17,893,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,224,136. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -14.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

