23,404 Shares in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,404 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 81,728 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Forestar Group by 918.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 40,759 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $786,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOR. StockNews.com downgraded Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Forestar Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

FOR opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. Forestar Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.74.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Forestar Group

In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $62,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,502.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $62,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,502.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony W. Oxley acquired 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $99,991.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,991.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Forestar Group

(Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.