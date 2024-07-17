2,692 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 308.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.67.

Clorox Stock Up 0.9 %

Clorox stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.11. The stock had a trading volume of 71,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,641. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

