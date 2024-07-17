33,594 Shares in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,392 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $11,531,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 410,146 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,429,000 after purchasing an additional 296,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 266,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 178,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MARA shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,620,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,353,598. The company has a quick ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 5.56.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.