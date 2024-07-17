3,391 Shares in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.77. The stock had a trading volume of 289,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.33. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $141.15.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.81.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

