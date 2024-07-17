3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,293 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 13.4% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,420,000 after acquiring an additional 18,054 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 72.1% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE MMM traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $106.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.79.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. UBS Group lifted their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

