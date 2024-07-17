5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the June 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of FEAM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 116,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,410. 5E Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get 5E Advanced Materials alerts:

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that 5E Advanced Materials will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FEAM

About 5E Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.