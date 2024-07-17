6,255 Shares in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 47.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,956.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Don W. Cummings purchased 1,445 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JXN traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.59. 126,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,276. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $83.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day moving average of $64.08.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 7.40%.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

