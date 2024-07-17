69,034 Shares in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Arlo Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,314,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,504,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,900,000 after buying an additional 451,236 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 4,061,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,375,000 after buying an additional 421,708 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,499,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after buying an additional 349,082 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,480,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,616,000 after acquiring an additional 158,580 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

ARLO opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.06 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,724.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,724.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $334,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,743.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $13.75 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARLO

Arlo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.