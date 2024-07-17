873 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Purchased by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,656.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,656.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,888,357 shares of company stock worth $406,265,475. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.10.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.59. 53,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.89. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.65 and a fifty-two week high of $246.75.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

