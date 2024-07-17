Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $10.10 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aaron’s

Aaron’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $9.99 on Friday. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.88 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 54,820.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Aaron’s by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 314.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.