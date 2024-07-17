AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Cut by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $6.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.29. 6,982,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,567,344. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $309.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.71 and a 1-year high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.98%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

