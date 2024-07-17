Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading Down 20%

Shares of Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) were down 20% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 2,119,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 519% from the average daily volume of 342,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Abcourt Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$21.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.38.

Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

