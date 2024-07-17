Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.06

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 69061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Aberdeen International Stock Up 10.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 7.74. The company has a market cap of C$7.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($5.01) million during the quarter.

In other Aberdeen International news, insider Stan Bharti bought 780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$39,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,177,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,135. Corporate insiders own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

