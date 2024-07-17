Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,440,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the June 15th total of 6,560,000 shares. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.44. 1,384,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,120. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $88.56. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 93.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $1,307,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

