AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Up 4%

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.06 and last traded at $26.04. 63,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 144,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

AdvanSix Stock Up 6.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $713.68 million, a PE ratio of 870.96 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $336.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 2,134.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $92,367.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,335 shares in the company, valued at $891,502.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AdvanSix by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 451,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,035,000 after buying an additional 38,083 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth $4,081,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

