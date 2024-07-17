Advisors Preferred LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644,726 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.94. 616,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,306. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $107.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.24.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

