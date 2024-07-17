Advisors Preferred LLC Increases Position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 127.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEJ. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2,014.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 790.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000.

NYSEARCA:PEJ traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,719. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The stock has a market cap of $285.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

