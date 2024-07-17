Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New $133,000 Investment in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,945,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,281,000 after purchasing an additional 220,504 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,286,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,466,000 after purchasing an additional 70,730 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in National Grid by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,268,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in National Grid by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,215,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,657,000 after purchasing an additional 113,208 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Grid by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGG traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.78. 727,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,764. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $55.13 and a 52 week high of $73.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NGG shares. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

