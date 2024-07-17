Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHRGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.70, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Aehr Test Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $487.01 million, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 2.07.

AEHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

