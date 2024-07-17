aelf (ELF) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $298.51 million and approximately $21.26 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000637 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000696 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000593 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,609,230 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.