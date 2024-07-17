Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Sets New 12-Month High at $169.89

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $169.89 and last traded at $169.13, with a volume of 49796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.67.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.16. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.59 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth $1,293,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth $267,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.