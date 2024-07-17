Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives $32.66 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.66.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AFRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

AFRM opened at $33.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 12.94. Affirm has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 3.45.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $277,259.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,591.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $67,310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,901 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $57,647,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Affirm by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,732,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,969,000 after purchasing an additional 749,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $20,150,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

