Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,648 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Aflac by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $670,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,013. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $94.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.57. The company has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Aflac from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.15.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

